NIA, Sterling Bank partner on affordable housing

If the partnership between the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) and Sterling Bank Plc. is anything to go by, many low and medium income earners in the country would have easy access to affordable housing units of their own.

Besides, the partnership would help to boost efforts of government on regeneration of old quarters in the city centres.

The collaboration with the bank, according to the Chairman of NIA, Lagos chapter, Mr. Fitzgerald Umah, was to ensure that all solutions proffered in Lagos Architects Forum as regards city regeneration are implemented.

Having got the needed solution based on materials from the design, Umah stated in Lagos that Sterling Bank Alternative Finance was ready to ensure that solutions proffered would be implemented.

“We have got the needed solution based on materials from the design solution, hence have come to the end of the Lagos Response, as it concerns regeneration because Sterling Bank Alternative Finance is ready to ensure that the solutions proffered will be implemented,” he said.

Representative of the Sterling Alternative Finance, Medinat Ali, said the bank was committed to finding partnership solutions that could solve housing problems for the low and medium income earners in the society, hence collaboration with NIA.

She said: “This is what we are committed to and that is what took us to NIA to try and work with them to design a sustainable, efficient and affordable solution to housing.”

According to her, having found housing as the most basic need of humans, the bank decided to focus on it.

She pointed out that affordable housing would require very cheap funds, hence the main reason Sterling Bank was using affordable finance to provide decent housing for the low and medium income earners like people living in Makoko, Maroko and Ijora Badia, among others.

“Most often than not, they are the ones forgotten, under banked and unbanked,” she said.

According to a report, Nigeria would require N59 trillion to solve housing deficit of 17 million units.

Meanwhile, Nigerian architects have been urged to come up with designs and to also give priority to location of affordable houses to enhance home ownership among low-income earners in the country.

According to policy makers and experts comprising Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Mr Gbolahan Lawal and former Resources Centre Administrator with the Oxford Brookes University, Ifonima Essien, the most important human needs was housing, urging architects to focus on its provision.

Lawal advised architects to always consider location of affordable houses, pointing out that no matter how beautiful the house design, location could make nonsense of its affordability.

He assured that the state government was poised to providing enabling environment for professionalism to thrive while stretching its arms of partnership to the private sector in the development of the state.

The commissioner therefore urged architects to work with other professionals in the built environment to find a lasting solution to the menace of incessant building collapses in the state.

Speaking, Essien urged architects that Lagos response should start with the regeneration of mind, followed by adaptation, adding that success would begin with failure.

President of Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dipo Ajayi, called on government to exert political will to ensure urban regeneration of Nigerian cities.

According to Umah, the theme of LAF 10.0 was targeted at renewing the processes and systems in which built environment endeavours are being conducted in the light of present day realities.

He noted that it would devise new ways of running practices, stakeholders’ benefits engagement and adaptation to local economies.

The forum highlighted contemporary issues including the Matrix Relevance; value and positioning for architecture; urban regeneration and new opportunities; succession planning; architecture and social advocacy; global outlook of recession and business of building, rethinking going global.

Others include changing roles of the Internet; new directions for building materials technology; and a host of others.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related