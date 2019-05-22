Nigeria exports 5.57m tons of liquefied gas

Nigerian ports have recorded 5.57 million metric tons of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) shipment in the third quarter of 2018.

The exports were a slight increase of 0.4 per cent over 5.55 million metric tons recorded in the corresponding period of 2017.

Also, the ports handled 4.23 million metric tons of refined petroleum, a decline of 8.4 per cent from the 4.62 million metric tons over the third quarter of last year.

According to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) third quarter operational performance report, the ports handled 2.11 million metric tons of general cargo, an increase of 43.3 per cent over the 1.47 million metric tons handled in the third quarter of 2017.

The report added that the dry bulk cargoes stood at 2.44 million metric tons, a decrease of 8.3 percent from 2.67 million metric tons.

However, the ports witnessed a downward trend in operational activities in the period as the number of vessels that sailed to the ports dropped from 1,045 in 2017 to 969, showing a decrease of 7.3 per cent.

The report explained that the gross registered tonnage of vessels stood at 31.7 million, representing a drop of seven per cent over the 2017 period.

Also, container and vehicle traffic recorded negative growth in the period. It was learnt that the container throughput stood at 368, 976 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs), showing a drop of 9.9 per cent from 409,454 TEUs.

Vehicle traffic stood at 55,963 units, a decrease of 27 per cent from 76,626 units recorded in third quarter of 2017.

The port also recorded a marginal increase of 0.5 per cent in cargo throughput with 18.34 million metric tons over the 18.25 million metric tons handled in the third quarter of 2017.

Commenting on the report, the Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala-Usman, said that there was an ongoing investigation and study on the state of port infrastructure and cost competitiveness of Nigerian ports compared to other major ports in West Africa as part of efforts to increase traffic at the ports.

