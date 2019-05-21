NLC warns Ngige against harassment, victimisation of workers

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, to desist from further harassment, victimisation and persecution of Nigerian workers, in a bid to disorganise and destroy trade unionism in the country.

A statement signed by NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, in Abuja, accused Ngige of riding on his recent altercation with organised labour, which he said led to the picketing of his official residence, to persecute worker unions, especially the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

According to him, a letter from the Office of the Minister of Labour dated 13th May, 2019 with Reference No: ITU/ FR/45/VII/15, which gave NUPENG an ultimatum of 72 hours to submit its 2018 Annual Financial Return, was a gross violation of the Trade Union Act, as amended. Wabba, who demanded for an immediate withdrawal of the letter and an apology for yet another assault on organised labour, warned that should Ngige persist with the harassment of worker unions, organised labour would be forced to act in a manner that would affect what he described as the ‘current fragile industrial peace.’

