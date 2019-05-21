NSE: Bulls claw back N223bn

…as MTN leads gainers

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday commenced the trading week on a positive track, as MTN Nigeria Plc led gainers to lift overall market performance indices.

The local bource had last week admitted 20.354 billion units of shares of MTN Nigeria Plc at N90.00 per share on the premium board of the Daily official list of the Exchange.

The landmark listing of 100 per cent of issued and paid-up ordinary shares of the telecom firm, which was the second largest seen by the Exchange after Dangote Cement Plc added N1.8 trillion the market capitalisation of the equities market.

Transactions on the stock market had last Friday extended gaining streak to close on the green territory following appreciable demand by investors who are taking advantage of low prices of stocks.

Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 501.47 basis points or 1.74 per cent to close at 29,373.40 index points as against 28,871.93 recorded last Friday, while the market capitalisation closed from N12.716 trillion at the weekend to N12.937 trillion.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 214.4 million shares exchanged in 4,644 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

Premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 115.9 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,113 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by the activities in the shares of MTN Nigeria Plc and FBNH Plc.

The banking sub-sector boosted by the activities in the shares of GTBank Plc and Sterling Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 33.6 million shares in 2.044 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 17, while decliners also closed at 20.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that MTN Nigeria Plc topped the gainers’ table with 9.96 per cent or N10.85 to close at N119.75, while Dangote Cement Plc followed with N2.00 to close at N178.00 per share. Guinness Nigeria Plc gained N1.45 to close at N50.50 per share.

