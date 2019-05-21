NUT to Ajimobi: No retreat, no surrender until our demands are met

Primary school teachers in Oyo State yesterday made good their threat on strike over non-implementation of their promotion, non-payment of 2018 leave grant to primary school reachers, as well as, disparity in payment of their salaries compared to secondary school teachers as they shunned classes across the State. Pupils were seen returning home from their different schools when they found out that their teachers refused to come to school. News about the strike had since the weekend been circulated on different channels.

The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) had at the weekend vowed to commence an indefinite strike as from yesterday, alleging that the outgoing Governor Abiola Ajimobi had not been fair to them since 2011. While converging on the premises of the Nigerian Labour Congress Secretariat, American Quarters, Agodi, Idi, Ibadan, yesterday, the teachers vowed not to suspend the indefinite strike until the state government defrayed the outstanding salaries and leave bonus owned them.

The NUT Chairman, Mr. Adedoyin Tojuade expressed the union’s displeasure to journalists after the Congress, accusing Ajimobi of insensitivity and maltreatment meted on the primary school teachers as they were being segregated from secondary school teachers in terms of salary payment. He used the forum to appeal to Ajimobi to make primary school teachers’ salaries and allowances a priority, stressing “imagine the state government has implemented recent promotion in payment of salary of secondary school teachers while he did not implement that of primary school teachers.”

