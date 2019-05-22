Sports
Ogbeide: NPFL to observe 60 secs silence
…players to wear black armband on MatchDay 22
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Coaches, Players and Officials are to honour late Coach Solomon Ogbeide by wearing black armbands during fixtures of MatchDay 22 on Sunday, May 26.
Chairman of the League Management Company (LMC) Shehu Dikko who announced the decision, described the news of the Lobi Stars Coach as “a grave loss to the league and hundreds of players he trained in over two decades of his career as football coach in our league”.
Ogbeide reportedly slumped and died Monday morning shortly after complaining of feeling unwell in Makurdi, hours before their last home fixture of the season.
Dikko said the LMC would go to lengths to honour those who has contributed in any capacity to the development of the league.
“In addition to the black armbands, a minute silence will be observed before kickoff at all the match venues in honour of the veteran coach”, Dikko stated.
“Our thoughts are with his immediate family, with players and staff of Lobi Stars and with all the players he impacted their careers”, the LMC boss said.
The late Coach guided Lobi Stars to the group stage of this year’s CAF Champions League after the club was declared winner of the 2017/18 NPFL. He joined the club in 2017 and has prior to then had worked with Julius Berger, the defunct Nigerdock, Warri Wolves and Sunshine Stars amongst others.
