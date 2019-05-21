Sports
Olympic Day celebration gets June date
Preparation is in top gear to smoothly host the 2019 edition of the Olympic Day celebration across the nation. The day which is being organized by the Nigeria Olympic Committee in collaboration with the Nigeria Sport For All Commission is an annual event that takes place all over the world and it gives the populace the ability to experience some of the magic of the Olympic Games in their own communities. Also, this event is a platform that allows people to learn about Olympic values and to put them into practice in their everyday life. All participating states are expected to feature in jogging, aerobics, cultural displays and demonstration of other sports to commemorate the event because engaging in physical exercises promotes a healthy and mutual living. Anthony Oyetayo, Chairman, NOC Sport For All Commission, charged that the campaign for healthy living and physical exercise should be taken to all the parts of this country.
