Omeruo plays down injury fears

Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo, has dismissed suggestions of a possible injury scare after he was substituted in Leganes’ final LaLiga game of the season away at relegated Huesca.

Having been named in Nigeria’s provisional 25-man squad for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations, the Chelsea loanee started what could prove to be his last game for the club but was withdrawn on the 53rd minute for Ezequiel Munoz after a slight bruise on the knee.

His substitution however left Leganes exposed at the back as they lost their 1-0 lead to fall 2-1 with the result proving inconsequential for the hosts who had dropped down to the Spanish second tier league.

Speaking with AIOFootball.com after the game, the 25-year-old revealed he will be fine and will now proceed on holiday with his family before shifting his focus to Nigeria’s quest for a fourth continental crown.

“I will be fine, it was nothing too serious. It was just a kick to my knee and the substitution was just a precautionary one,” he said.

“I will be going on holidays with my family for now before returning home for the AFCON preparations.”

Omeruo was rock solid at the back for Leganes all season as they secured their safety, making 28 appearances in the league to help them finish 13th with 45 points.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related