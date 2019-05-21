OML 53: Seplat mulls surge of N228bn annual revenues

Indigenous oil and gas company, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, declared plans last weekend to surpass its 2018 result in which it grew revenues to N228 billion. The company has posted N73 billion profit for the period ended December 31st, 2018, with an assurance to grow production, drive increased shareholder yield and capital appreciation. Reiterating Seplat’s commitment to stronger growth in the oil and gas sector, as it holds its sixth Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos, Chairman of the company, Dr. A.B.C, Orjiakor, maintaining that the target is predicated on production from Oil Mining Leases (OML) 53 and through gas production from the 600,000 cubic feet (scuf) Asah North gas project.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Orjiako who led top management staff to a press briefing after the Annual AGM, said that the company’s 2018 operational and financial performance reflected the significantly higher year-on-year levels of production uptime at its core oil producing assets combined with a firmer, albeit still volatile, oil price and increased contribution from the company’s gas business.

“Seplat continues to enhance production and revenue diversification with new wells scheduled at OML 53 in the East, the board took the Final Investment Decision to invest in the large scale ANOH gas and condensate development, which will form the next phase of transformational growth for our gas business,” he said. “As you are aware, our results from the previous two years were characterised by the extended period of force majeure at the Forcados terminal from February 2016 to June 2017. “As we enter 2019, our reliable production base, low unit cost of production and discretion over capital commitments will allow the business to remain highly free cash flow generative and profitable.

In the absence of any major interruption or force majeure event, this will enable Seplat to honour its dividend policy and provide an attractive yield to our shareholders in addition to the potential for capital appreciation,” the Seplat boss said. According to Orjiako, the company will selectively invest in low risk oil production drilling opportunities within the existing portfolio and the continued expansion of the gas business, with 2019 set to be the year that activity intensifies at the large scale Assa-North and Ohaji-South (ANOH) gas and condensate development. He added: “Seplat remains an ambitious growth-orientated company that is in a position of strength to capture inorganic opportunities where we can leverage our competitive advantages to seek out carefully considered, price disciplined and value accretive acquisitions. Finally, I would like to thank all our employees and wider stakeholders for their efforts and continuing support and I look forward to updating all of our stakeholders on our progress throughout the year ahead.” Also speaking at the AGM, the Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Petroleum, Mr. Austin Avuru, said:

