Ortom, BMO at war over insecurity

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and a pro-rated Buhari group, popularly known as the Buhari Media Organization (BMO) yesterday engaged each other in war of words over insecurity situation in the state. The organization had in a statement accused Ortom of playing politics with the security of his state by refusing to tell the truth about the true causes of the security situation in his state. He was also accused of using the unfortunate events that took place in his state to curry political sentiments in his favour.

The group also stated that Ortom had celebrated the murder of 73 indigenes of the state by criminal elements, with a parade of coffins and a jamboree burial which he couched as a Fulani massacre of Benue people, instead of mourning the dead in peace and working with the Federal Government to bring the killers to justice.

The group in a statement by its chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and secretary, Casiddy Madueke, described as hypocritical the governor’s comments where he accused his former aide, Terwase Akwaza, also known as Gana, of causing mayhem and destabilising communities in Benue State. But in a reaction, Ortom said the group was only using his name to seek jobs especially now that political jobbers are jostling for appointments from the Presidency. “Now is the season in which political jobbers such as Niyi Akinsiju and Casiddy Madueke are jostling for appointments from the Presidency, and one of the ways to curry favour is to launch unprovoked attacks on Governor Ortom, so they will be seen as ‘hardworking and deserving’ of appointments.

“The latest outing of the group is only part of the blame-the-victim strategy employed by enemies of Benue State from within and outside the state, who, having failed in their bid to oust Governor Ortom through the electoral process, have resorted to shameless lies to tarnish his reputation”.

