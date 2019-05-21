Sports
Oshoala proud despite Barca’s Champions League defeat
Nigeria striker, Asisat Oshoala, says she is proud with her achievement with Barcelona Femenino despite defeat to Lyon in the Women’s Champions League final.
The three-time African footballer of the year netted a late consolation for the Catalan club in their 4-1 loss to French side Lyon Feminines.
The former Liverpool and Arsenal forward came on as a late substitute to become the first African to play and score in the European Women’s Champions League final.
“This is a big achievement and I am very proud despite the defeat,” she told BBC Sport.
“To also become the first Nigerian and first Barcelona player to score in the final is something I really appreciate.
“As a female footballer this is the stuff of dreams and something you can only imagine, but I thank God and FC Barcelona for making me fulfil this.”
The 24-year-old joined the Spanish outfit on loan from Chinese champions Dalian Quanjian in January, while the league is in its off-season.
The former BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year said the move was necessary to keep in shape ahead of June’s World Cup in France.
Trending
-
National news18 hours ago
EFCC Arrests Eight Internet Fraudsters in Lagos (PHOTOS)
-
News Around Nigeria17 hours ago
Court Watches Nude Video Of Osun Assembly Leader, Timothy Owoeye
-
National news16 hours ago
Osinbajo’s vehicle breaks down during visit to Maiduguri
-
Metro and Crime7 hours ago
Chartered accountant disappears on way from office
-
The Mega City / Life6 hours ago
Mystery over missing baby, placenta in Ondo Mortuary
-
News21 hours ago
Oil bunkering: Wike attempted to bribe GOC – Army
-
Perspectives18 hours ago
Osun Speakership: Why Hon. Tunde Olatunji?
-
National news21 hours ago
Saraki, Dogara disown NASS clerk over ‘satanic’ journalists’ accreditation guidelines