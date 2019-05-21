Connect with us

     

Sports

Oshoala proud despite Barca’s Champions League defeat

Published

1 day ago

on

Oshoala proud despite Barca’s Champions League defeat

Nigeria striker, Asisat Oshoala, says she is proud with her achievement with Barcelona Femenino despite defeat to Lyon in the Women’s Champions League final.
The three-time African footballer of the year netted a late consolation for the Catalan club in their 4-1 loss to French side Lyon Feminines.
The former Liverpool and Arsenal forward came on as a late substitute to become the first African to play and score in the European Women’s Champions League final.
“This is a big achievement and I am very proud despite the defeat,” she told BBC Sport.
“To also become the first Nigerian and first Barcelona player to score in the final is something I really appreciate.
“As a female footballer this is the stuff of dreams and something you can only imagine, but I thank God and FC Barcelona for making me fulfil this.”
The 24-year-old joined the Spanish outfit on loan from Chinese champions Dalian Quanjian in January, while the league is in its off-season.
The former BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year said the move was necessary to keep in shape ahead of June’s World Cup in France.

Advertisements
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Categories

Facebook

Trending

Take advantage of our impressive online traffic; advertise your brands and products on this site. Call For Advert Placement and Enquiries, Call: Mobile Phone:+234 803 304 2915 Online Editor: Michael Abimboye Mobile Phone: 0813 699 6757 Email: mmakesense@gmail.com Copyright © 2018 NewTelegraph Newspaper.

%d bloggers like this: