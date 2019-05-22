Osinbajo: We’re committed to rebuilding North-East

Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo yesterday reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government towards rebuilding the infrastructure that were destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents across communities in the North-East geo-political zone of the country.

Osinbajo, who was in Maiduguri to commission a number of projects executed by Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, said the reconstruction of the war-ravaged region would remain a priority of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in the next four years. Speaking at the palace of the Shehu of Borno during the visit, Osinbajo said that rebuilding the North-East remained the ‘most important challenge’ of the administration.

“The concerns of rebuilding the North-East remain most important challenge that we have as a government and we want to assure you that it remains in the front burner of the Federal Government. “Recently, the Federal Government signed into law the North-Eeast Development Commission (NEDC) Act, which backs the vehicle of redevelopment of North-East with the men appointed into the commission, we are bound to witness great development in the rehabilitation process of North-East,” Osinbajo said.

He assured the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi and the entire people and government of Borno State of the continuous support of Federal Government towards the restoration of peace in Borno State and the North-East region a large.

In his response, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar IBM Umar Garbai, commended Osinbajo for his concern for the people of Borno and the North-East and appealed to the Federal Government to give special consideration to the youth of Borno in the area of appointment and employment. Governor Shettima expressed appreciation to Osinbajo for the empathy shown to the people of Borno on their travails over the years.

While in Maiduguri, the Vice-President inaugurated Ibrahim Damchida Model Primary school, GSM Village, Asheik Karma Model Primary school, Gaji Galtimari Housing Estate, Nur Alkali Model Primary School, dualised Damboa Road, Maryam Abatcha Hospital, among other projects. However, a mild drama ensued when one of the vehicles in the VIP convoy broke down and had to be replaced in the course of the tour of project sites. The vehicle conveying the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, his host, Governor Kashim Shettima and their aides broke down during the visit to one of the housing projects.

The vehicle, a white coaster bus, broke down at the Gaji Galtimari Housing Estate, Maiduguri. At the time the bus broke down, the vice-president was not inside the vehicle, as he was busy inaugurating the estate upon his return, the vice-president saw security operatives pushing the bus.

