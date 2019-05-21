News
Osun, World Bank, EU hold talks on transparency, accountability
The Office of the Auditor- General in Osun State in collaboration with the European Union, World Bank Assisted State and the Local Governance Reform (SLOGOR) Project organised its annual Audit Forum with determination to demonstrate the State Government’s commitment towards improving transparency. While presenting the 2017 /2018 state audited accounts at the programme held at Aurora Events Centre, Osogbo, the Osun State capital yesterday, the state Auditor -General, Alhaji Folorunso Adesina said “the objective of this forum is to demonstrate the State Government commitmenttowards improving transparency, accountability and probity in the management of public funds in line with the requirements of global best practices.”
He appreciated the tremendous support his office had enjoyed from the State through SLOGOR World Bank/EU assisted project especially in the area of training and retraining of Auditors in the state and the enabling environment being provided for the Auditor -General office to discharge its constitutional responsibility. Adesina further informed the gathering that the accounts of the state were prepared in line with accrual basis of International Public SectorAccounting Standards (IPSASs) as audited accounts had shown that during the years under review, the combined revenue grew from N93, 085,090, 457.98 in 2017 to N99, 307, 720, 655.30 in 2018, representing an increase of 6.26%, while the Federal Allocation (Statutory and VAT allocation) rose from N36,035,591,845.68 in 2017 to N50,122,335,788.23 in 2018. He said: “It is a significant advancement towards the Government’s ultimate target of being able to shift dependence from Federal Allocation to Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).
“The total expenditures ( both recurrent and capital) was N89,249,123,365.13 in 2017 and N105,662,115,288.46 in 2018, thus leaving a net balance of N3,835,967,092.85 and N6,354,394,633.16 for 2017 and 2018 respectively. “The opening cash balance, including call account stands at N13,725,529,812.61 and N17,561,496,905.46 for year 2017 and 2018 respectively, while closing balance amounted to N17,561,496,905.46 in 2017 and N11,207,102,272.30 in 2018 after charging the net balance for the respective years to the corresponding opening balances.”
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Trending
-
National news18 hours ago
EFCC Arrests Eight Internet Fraudsters in Lagos (PHOTOS)
-
News Around Nigeria17 hours ago
Court Watches Nude Video Of Osun Assembly Leader, Timothy Owoeye
-
National news16 hours ago
Osinbajo’s vehicle breaks down during visit to Maiduguri
-
Metro and Crime7 hours ago
Chartered accountant disappears on way from office
-
The Mega City / Life6 hours ago
Mystery over missing baby, placenta in Ondo Mortuary
-
News21 hours ago
Oil bunkering: Wike attempted to bribe GOC – Army
-
Perspectives18 hours ago
Osun Speakership: Why Hon. Tunde Olatunji?
-
National news21 hours ago
Saraki, Dogara disown NASS clerk over ‘satanic’ journalists’ accreditation guidelines
Aly Chiman
May 21, 2019 at 4:28 am
Hello there, My name is Aly and I would like to know if you would have any interest to have your website here at newtelegraphng.com promoted as a resource on our blog alychidesign.com ?
We are updating our do-follow broken link resources to include current and up to date resources for our readers. If you may be interested in being included as a resource on our blog, please let me know.
Thanks, Aly