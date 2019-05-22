Panel chair: Bayelsa oil spill victims’ll get justice

Chairman of Bayelsa State Oil and Environmental Commission, Reverend John Sentamu, yesterday assured victims of environmental degradation in the state that the commission would not rest until the victims get justice. The Sentamu-led panel was inaugurated in March this year by Governor Seriake Dickson as an independent body to look into the environmental and human impact of oil spills in the state.

Speaking in Yenagoa during the commission’s roundtable with civil society organisations, Sentamu, who is the Archbishop of York in the United Kingdom, said CSOs played a vital role in ensuring communities were represented and in addressing society’s injustices through a neutral platform.

He said: “Many of you have been involved in issues of social, political and economic justice in the Niger Delta for a number of years. “Today, we would like to hear from you about the work you have been doing in Bayelsa in relation to oil spills and what you would like to see from the oil companies in terms of their operations in your communities.”

Other members of the commission present at the interactive session were Prof. Emeseh Engobo, Dr. Anna Zalik, Dr. Catherine Nwajiaku-Dahou and Dr. Isaac Osuoka, pioneer spokesman of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) and founder of Social Action, a Niger Delta-based CSO.

Chairman of the Bayelsa Non-Governmental Organisations Forum (BANGOF), Robinson Kuroghobogha, in his remarks, said the commission needed to involve victims of the environmental degradation in the state in its decisionmaking process. “Those that suffer the environmental degradation are supposed to be here. They have to be part of the decision making process,” he said.

Declaring CSOs support for the commission, Kuroghobogha stated that massive oil pollution had destroyed the environment and traditional means of livelihoods of the people. He said this had brought about high rate of poverty, unemployment, criminality and violence

