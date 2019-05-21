Pause Factory holds Africa Emotional Intelligence Conference in Lagos

Renowned emotional intelligence application company, Pause Factory is set to host the continent in Lagos at the 2019 Africa Emotional Intelligence Conference billed for May 27 and 28.

The theme for the two-day conference is ‘Personal and Organizational Vitality: The Emotional Intelligence Pathway’ and it is scheduled to take place at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

In a pre-registration awareness statement issued by Chief Executive Officer of Pause Factory, Mr. Enahoro Okhae, the organization said the conference, which is expected to draw participants across Africa together, is aimed at improving personal vitality, wellbeing, and productivity at for individuals and organizations through emotional intelligence.

According to him, the conference will also focus on using emotional intelligence to optimize lives, careers, talents, and improve the driver of performance in businesses.

He noted further that the two-day conference would feature global leaders and respected EQ practitioners, adding that registration for participants is compulsory.

Enahoro said: “The Africa Emotional Intelligence Conference is designed to bridge the gap between knowing emotional intelligence and using emotional intelligence to optimize lives and businesses.

“The first day of the conference will deal with improving personal vitality and well-being through emotional intelligence. It will focus on how emotional Intelligence can be used to achieve a more healthy, tension-free, satisfying and fulfilling life irrespective of the complexities in the environment.

“The second day will focus on improving the drivers of organizational performance with emotional intelligence. Participants will learn how organizations can become more productive and profitable through Emotional Intelligence.

“Global leaders, informed panelists and EQ practitioners will be present at the conference to explore how emotional intelligence improves the overall wellbeing (body and mind) and how to improve the drivers of organizational performance,” he said.

