PDP denies expelling Akpabio from party

Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the former governor of the state and former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio was never expelled from the party. This was as the party noted that neither was it in position of any record showing that such punitive move or measure was undertaken against the Senator by his ward or chapter executive council. Reacting to the claim by Senator Akpabio that he was expelled from the PDP, the party in a press conference addressed by its Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong in Uyo yesterday described as falsehood the claim of expulsion from the party by the Senator.

The party said the former Senate Minority Leader would have been brave enough to face the natural consequences of his actions and not to engage in perennial doublespeak and irreverent redefinition of established terms. He said:

“The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party has read a news item from the judgement of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, presided over by Justice Abang wherein the trial judge held that Senator Akpabio led evidence to show that he was expelled from the PDP and therefore was justified in law in ‘moving’ to the APC. “We state that nothing can be farther from the truth than the transparent lie of expulsion spewed by Senator Akpabio. We make bold to state that at no time was Senator Akpabio suspended or expelled from the party. Senator Akpabio had announced to the world on August 8, 2018 that he was defecting from PDP to APC in pursuit of national interest and to stem the tide of defections at the National Assembly. “In fact, at different campaigns, he had since his uncommon defection been mocking the PDP as being empty party. And, at no time did he mention the issue of expulsion, which has now become his creation as a lame defence to keep his seat. He conspired with Ntiedo Usoro, the then chapter Chairman of Essien Udim to illegally write a letter of expulsion to him and back date same. The said Ntiedo having completed his assignment, later defected and joined Senator Akpabio in the APC “He is history to us, for all we care is that soon he will be history to his senatorial district as the people would have sent the senator on compulsory political retirement.” He stated that there was no way Senator Akpabio, a very high ranking national leader of the party, could have been expelled by PDP without the State Executive Committee of the party. “Expulsion is a process and not an event. We know that the senator is running from his shadows and questioning karma as his conscience is putting him to remembrance of how he masterminded the suspension and eventual expulsion of his predecessor, Obong Victor Attah from the party (though the act was reversed by the National Exco of the party)” the party added.

