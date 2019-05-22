PDP to Tinubu: Stop using us to seek favour

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to stop using the party to curry favour before President Muhammadu Buhari. The party said Tinubu traveled to Mecca, at this Ramadan period, just to gossip for President Buhari.

PDP in a statement yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this further demonstrated that Tinubu has nothing to offer towards the development of the nation.

“It is atrocious that at the time other leaders are in the Holy Land offering prayers and supplications for our nation, Asiwaju Tinubu is in Mecca for photo-ops, playing dirty politics and hauling insults at other Nigerians just to curry relevance before President Buhari,” the party said.

According to the statement, it was sheer hypocrisy that pushed the APC national leader “to engage in unholy praises of a failed administration in desperation to avert the purported threats by certain agents of the Buhari presidency to expose him.” It noted that Tinubu, at the 15th Annual Daily Trust Dialogue in January 2018, accused the Buhari administration of nepotism, incompetence and corruption.

The party quoted the former Lagos State governor of noting that under Buhari administration “too much political and economic power resides in the hands of too few. This result in a society described by too much of unemployment, inadequate infrastructure, too little food, yet too much poverty.” According to the PDP, Tinubu also added that under President Buhari, “rather than becoming a joyous nation, Nigeria has become a cruel playground where the fears and concerns of the average person get exploited but their interests never get promoted.”

The party therefore advised Tinubu to call himself to order, particularly as Nigerians, including members of his party, the APC, “have seen through his power-grabbing antics and are now determined to give him the back seat treatment.”

