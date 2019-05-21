Police burst kidnapping gang terrorising Aba

The police in Abia State yesterday said it has arrested some members of a kidnapping gang terrorizing the commercial city of Aba in Abia State. New Telegraph gathered that the arrest took place at Ebenma Street in the crime prone Ogbor- Hill axis in Aba.

Reports have it that the leader of the gang who was identified as Okpakpa AKA Capo was arrested with four members of the gang at the weekend. Our reporter gathered that the arrest was carried out by the police operatives from Ndiegoro Police Division (Cameroun Barracks).

Impeccable sources within the police in Aba claimed that the gang was the same group of criminals that had unleashed terror on innocent Aba residents over the past weeks. One of the sources stated that police after the weekend arrested and launched manhunt on fleeing other members of the gang. The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Eneh Okon confirmed that the suspects were in police custody as at the time of filing the report. CP Okon also corroborated the story that the gang had been terrorizing residents of Aba and its environs in the past weeks, saying that the gang members had been on wanted list of the Abia State Police Command.

