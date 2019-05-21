Police uncover plot to disrupt Ogun Gov-elect’s inauguration

The police on Tuesday said they have uncovered a plot to disrupt the inauguration of Ogun State Governor-elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on May 29.

The state Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, revealed this in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

Makama said the security intelligence at the disposal of the police indicated that some unscrupulous elements “are scheming to foment trouble across the state” with a view to disrupting the inauguration of the incoming administration.

According to him, rallies, processions and assemblies in public places are being orchestrated by the “enemies of peace.”

The commissioner said he has consequently ordered 24-hour surveillance patrols across the length and breadth of the state.

Makama declared that the command will not hesitate to deal decisively with anybody or group who attempts to disrupt the peace no matter how highly placed.

The statement partly read, “The security intelligence at the disposal of Ogun State Police reveals that some unscrupulous elements are scheming to foment trouble across the state with a view to disrupting the inauguration of the new administration scheduled for 29th May 2019.

“Rallies, processions and assemblies in public places are being orchestrated by these enemies of peace seemingly to resolve chieftaincy and land-related matters rather than approaching the Court to seek justice. All of these are aimed at heating up the state before the inauguration.

“In view of this, the Command has put in place a robust security arrangement aimed at checkmating such trouble makers and other criminally-minded persons, including miscreants and disgruntled elements.

“The special units of the Command namely SARS, PMF, STS, Anti kidnapping as well as DPOS and Area Commanders have been placed on red alert with specific instruction to closely monitor these misguided elements and respond swiftly to any distress calls and disturbance of public peace.

“Consequently, members of public are hereby advised, for the purpose of peace, law and order, to put on hold, for now, any form of public procession, rally or carnival related to chieftaincy and land matters and rather seek alternative dispute resolution methods, or approach the law court for redress.

“In furtherance to this, persons or group intending to hold public assemblies and rallies other than as stated above are advised to contact the office of the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State, for necessary approval and security.”

