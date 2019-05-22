POLITICAL NOTES: Unfinished business

The test of might between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shifts to Kogi and Bayelsa states, where governorship elections will hold later this year after the fierce battle during the 2019 general elections.

Apart from winning the presidency, the ruling APC won in 15 out of the 29 states, where governorship elections held, while the main opposition PDP won in 14 – a difference of one state.

The states won by APC are Lagos, Ogun, Kebbi, Niger, Kaduna, Plateau, Jigawa, Zamfara, Borno, Katsina, Yobe, Nasarawa and Kano, Kwara and Gombe. The PDP won in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ebonyi, Delta, Enugu, Taraba, Abia, Imo, Oyo, Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Sokoto and Rivers.

Governorship elections did not hold in seven states – Kogi, Bayelsa, Edo, Ondo, Anambra, Osun and Ekiti as a result of the interregnum by the courts. Of these seven states, APC is in charge in six – Kogi, Edo, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti. The PDP holds sway in Bayelsa, while Anambra is controlled by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

To many analysts, the 2019 elections was a good outing for the Uche Secondus-led PDP despite the party’s loss of the presidential election. As it stands, the Adams Oshiomhole-led APC has 20 states, PDP (15) and APGA (one). Remarkably, the main opposition party took-over four APC controlled states – Adamawa, Imo, Oyo and Bauchi in the 2019 polls. APC, on its part, won two PDP controlled states – Gombe and Kwara.

While the victors in the respective elections have been handed their certificates of return by INEC and are awaiting the May 29 and June inauguration of the executive and legislative arms of government, there is no doubt that the 2019 battle between the APC and PDP is yet to be over.

Most candidates on both sides of the divide, who lost during the polls, have headed to the various election petition tribunals to “reclaim their mandate.” But as Nigerians patiently await the outcome of petitions, the battleground between the two parties have shifted to Kogi and Bayelsa states, which are next in line for governorship elections.

In Kogi, it would be battle royale as Governor Yahaya Bello, who has been in the eyes of the storm since he assumed office on January 27, 2016, seeks a second term. Bayelsa, also promises to be interesting as former political allies, who are now foes, square against themselves.

As the clock ticks to the elections, there is no doubt that it will amount to political gamble for any of the parties to rely on the variables that shaped the outcome of the recent elections going into the governorship contests given the dynamics of politics.

