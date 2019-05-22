POLITRICKS: Wooing constituents with free foods

Politicians are just what they are. They seek to exploit any opportunity to fan the ember of their interest, regardless of whose ox is gored.

They identify with all faiths regardless of what is at stake and they use observance of tenets of the faiths as a means to launder their images for a possible reference as a caring man.

Just like they did during the Christian lent period, the politicians are back in solidarity with Muslims who are currently observing the Ramadan month.

A certain lawmaker in Lagos from the ruling party has been wooing members of the public to his house every evening to break their fasts on his bill.

The crux of the story, according to the law maker’s constituents, is that after the feliciting with the people around those religious periods, he usually varnish into thin air.

Already, some of his constituents are jokingly pushing for monthly observance of religion activities, that way, they reckoned, will ensure the visibility of their representative in his constituency.

