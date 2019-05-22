Politics
POLITRICKS:A turncoat beaten at his game
There is always a precipitous loss in stature after attainment of great heights in politics either by one’s own doing or as a result of circumstance.
A justification of this assumption is the story of some former governors, who left office on May 29, 2015 after serving out the constitutional allowed two tenures. Most of them have experienced the epic fall that usually comes with attainment of great political heights.
Such is likely to be the fate of an outgoing governor in one the north eastern states. The governor was said to have worked against his party in the general elections with the hope of being rewarded with a juicy appointment by the ruling party.
But, his dream is said to have hit the rocks even before the inauguration of the incoming administration as no one is looking at his side. As expected, the turn in event has left the governor at crossroads.
