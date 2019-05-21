Pozzolana: A viable alternative to cement?

The Nigeria Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) has pioneered pilot plant and production of alternative cement known as Pozzolana, even though industry stakeholders say they are not aware of the product. DAYO AYEYEMI reports

It is discouraging that almost five years after the Nigeria Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) constructed a pilot plant for the production of pozzolana, an alternative to cement for affordable housing in the country, no investor or estate developer or agency of government is pushing for the use of the product for housing construction. The products are currently lying fallow at NIBRRI’s Ota office in Ogun State, whereas over 17million Nigerians are without accommodation of their own. It is estimated by experts that Nigeria would need to build one million housing units every year for the next 20 years to bridge the huge accommodation gap. Besides, an estimated N59 trillion would be needed to finance the housing shortfall for low income earners in the country. Presently, pozzolana cement is being used in other African countries such as South Africa and most of the frontline South-African states including Namibia, Zambia, Central African Republic as well as Ghana, which has both pilot plant in Kumasi as well as their major commercial plant in Accra. While cost of houses has been a major challenge to accommodation seekers in Nigeria, it is believed that a reduction in the cost of cement, a major housing materials’ component, would further bring down the cost by 40 per cent, hence the call for alternative cement. Pozzolanas are materials with the property of cement and offers 40 per cent cement replacement in building construction. According to Wikipedia, a cement is a binder, a substance used for construction that sets, hardens, and adheres to other materials to bind them together. Cement is seldom used on its own, but rather to bind sand and gravel (aggregate) together. Cement mixed with fine aggregate produces mortar for masonry, or with sand and gravel, produces concrete. Cement is the most widely used material in existence and is only behind water as the planet’s most-consumed resource. Currently, a 50 kilogramme bag of cement cost N2,500 in the market.

Findings

At the NIBBRI, the pilot plant for the production of pozzolana has been completed one hundred per cent. It was also gathered that the plant in Bokkos, Jos, Plateau State, has been completed. The pilot plant in Ota , Ogun State,according to official of NIBRRI, who did not want his name in print, has potential to process pozzolana from raw materials such as volcanic ash, which is clay found in Ipokia, a town in Ota/Ado Odo Local Government Area. He showed some 25 kilogramme bagged pozzolanas, adding that it was expected that people, especially investors, would buy into the product to reduce cost of construction of housing units. The official said: “Our responsibility is to look for alternative sources within the country for all our materials. We will be doing a disservice to this country if instead of saving resources, to go and look at clay, which we are to import. We are using clay from Ogun State for our trial.” However, industry stakeholders said they are not aware of Pozzolana, as an alternative cement. Commissioning the NBRRI’s pozzalana pilot plant and skills acquisition center in Bokkos, Jos penultimate Friday, the Minister of Science and Technology Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, said the Federal Government encouraged the production of pozzolana cement made from waste and other materials to make housing affordable for all and also reduce the incidence of building collapse. The minister noted that cement was very important in the construction industry, stressing the need for people to learn and produce more pozzalana materials to meet their infrastructural needs. The Acting Director-General of NBRRI, Prof. Samson Duna, maintained that the pozzalana’s pilot plant project was hinged on the concept of promoting affordable and sustainable house by reducing the cost of cement, reducing the level of pollution and emission of gasses responsible for global warming. “The commissioning of the Bokos plant is one of the first steps taken by the institute to promote the utilization of artificial pozzolana in the country ” he added.

Commercialisation

By pilot planting, NIBRRI has demonstrated the technology for commercialisation and it can be run as profit venture by investors. In an interview, a former Director General of NIBBRI, Professor Danladi Matawal, said it was too early to blame companies for not buying into pozzolana, pointing out that many people were not aware of the product. “It is too early to blame companies and developers for not buying into it. There is need for awareness campaign, which is moving quite slowly,” he said. He recalled that a research team headed by Dr CC Osadebe had worked on application to produce concrete, adding that the specimens have been displayed in the director-general’s office in Ota. According to Matawal, the production manager has been empowered and expected to produce and stack up to 2000 bags of NBRRI’ s Pozzolana in the plant. “I am aware there are bags but not near the number targeted,” he said.

Advantages

Concerning its advantages, Matawal said the main one was cost reduction, adding that pozzolans were essentially “waste to wealth” products, perfectly green materials that assist to create jobs and wealth while helping attain sustainable environment. The raw materials, according to him, are literally inexhaustible ranging from clays of specific grades to volacanic ash to agro wastes like rice husk ash, maize cobs, bagasse, and other wastes like saw dust ash and fly ash. He added that the efficacy depended on the pozzolanic potential of the raw material. He said: “Pozzolana has no detrimental side effect but is slow hydration implies that the concrete takes longer to harden typically two times to four times that of cement with superior advantages in terms of low heat emission thus almost crack free and being good sealant with high degree of imperviousness. “It is important to stress that pozzolana is neither new in the world nor in Nigeria. We have been researching pozzolana for more than two decades in Nigeria but even material for research is always difficult to get and crude processing techniques used by research students. In other climes, he pointed out that pozzolana was well known and patronised. “In a comparative interaction in Johannesburg some five years ago, Lafarge Africa was surprised to learn that Nigeria had not developed capacity for applications of Pozzolana because it had used them in projects from South Africa and as far as Cameroon.” “A major $2 billion project in Namibia was pozzolana. NBRRI itself commenced the pilot plant in a collaboration with BRRI Ghana which has pilot plant in Kumasi and Americans developed major commercial plant in Accra,” he added.

Stakeholders’ views

Despite much that had been said about Pozzolana, investors, especially real estate developers said they did not know much about the product. They argued that if NIBBRI had researched and come out with a new product that could help reduce cost of cement in the housing sector, it also has the responsibility to introduce it to the public through sensitisation and awareness campaigns for patronage. First Vice President of Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Mr. Kunle Awobodu, said that apart from public apathy, lack of awareness on affordable and alternative building materials have not helped matters. According to Awobodu, if NIBRRI has researched into alternative cement for housing production, it should be publicised and made available in the building materials’ market for public use. “If the alternative building materials are affordable and available, nobody will jettison them,” he said. “They should make them available in the market.” The first vice president said that when materials are produced locally, there is tendency the cost would reduce. He stated that although NIBRRI came at a time with local stabilized brick with minimum cement content for housing development, but that the raw material of the product, which is laterite, is becoming extinct in Lagos and Ogun states. Awobodu maintained that the nation has not done well in the use of alternative building materials, urging for more Research and Development (R&D) in this area, noting that no manufacturing company would embark on mass production of materials that has not been research and tested. A former President of NIOB, Chucks Omeife, urged the Federal Government to push policy that would encourage mass use of local and alternative building materials for affordable housing production. If government rolls out the policy, he said it would enable local building contractors to get more jobs rather than giving them out to foreign companies. “Indigenous firms should have first right of receiver, but here, multinationals are the ones getting the contracts, they use local professionals and repatriate their funds,” he said. Omeife warned that unless the local production of building materials is encouraged by the government and other stakeholders through deliberate policy, housing industry would not grow. He noted that there have been some locally produced materials in the market, but that they were not adequately patronized, pointing out that with the use of cement stablised bricks and hydro foam, cost of houses could be reduced. To this end, Omeife said: “There should be deliberate policy to encourage Nigerians to produce and use these materials.

Last line

Any research finding into local building material that would help reduce high cost of houses among Nigerians should be made public, while its usage should be encouraged by all.

