Premium Board Listing: MTN met N40bn free float requirement –NSE

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has said that MTN Nigeria Plc. met the free float requirement of N40 billion at the time of listing on the premium board of the Nigerian Stock Exchange last week.

The Exchange made the confirmation yesterday in a statement while clarifying issues raised in some media platforms regarding the listing of MTN Nigeria on Premium Board of.

NSE noted that there appears to be a misconception that a concession was given to MTN Nigeria on the minimum free float required for companies listed on The Exchange.

“According to Rulebook of The Exchange, free float is defined as the number of shares that an Issuer has outstanding and available to be traded on The Exchange. It includes all shares held by the investing public, and excludes shares held directly or indirectly by promoters, directors and their close relatives; strategic investors holding five percent (5%) and above of the issued share capital; or government.

“The Exchange’s rules for listing on the Premium Board (which is the board in which MTN Nigeria is listed) require a Company to have a minimum free float of twenty percent of its issued share capital or that the value of its free float is equal to or above N40 billion on the date The Exchange receives the Issuer’s application to list. MTN Nigeria met with the free float requirement of N40 billion. The free float of MTN at the time of listing was in excess of N90 billion,” the Exchange noted.

On post-listing liquidity of MTN Nigeria Shares, NSE said: “MTN Nigeria Listed by Introduction. Where a company lists following an Initial Public Offering, shares are expected to be available for trading on the day of listing. In a Listing by Introduction, however, no shares have been offered for subscription by the company prior to listing. Thus, without any intervention, it is possible that there will be no shares available for trading on the listing date. Indeed, currently, no rule of the Exchange compels shareholders in a listed company to tender their shares for trading.

“Shareholders are at liberty to trade their shares at any time and price suitable to them.

