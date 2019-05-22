Prudent Energy Handball League: Kano Pillars, Niger United win, Seasiders draw again

Kano Pillars Handball Club maintained their 100 per cent record after recording their seventh win in the ongoing Prudent Energy Handball League, which resumed on Tuesday in Abuja.

Pillars defeated Sokoto Rima 24-14 to continue their match towards the top of the league, which is currently occupied by Safety Shooters.

In yesterday’s game, Pillars showed that they meant business with their coordinated display. They buried most of their chances while restricting their opponent from doing the same. It was close early in the game but once Pillars pulled way in the second half, Sokoto Rima found it hard to keep up with their opponent.

Also in the men’s category, defending champions, Niger United, defeated Kada Stars 35-25 to record their fourth win in the league. After losing three games, retaining their title would be a herculean task for the Minna outfit who failed to show up in their opening games against COAS Shooters.

However, United’s coach, Yekini Adebayo, has vowed to fight on, noting that the second phase of the league in Lagos in September could turn out to be his team’s joker. “After losing three games, it could be very difficult to successfully defend our title, but we will take every game as it comes and hope that our fortunes will change.”

Also, the game between Lagos Seasiders and Desert Queens ended 27-27 as the Lagos side recorded their second draw in the League, Borno Spiders beat Prison Key Boys 43-33, Kada Queens beat Owena Queens 33-10, while Plateau Peacock walk over Abia Valiants.

Kada Stars coach, Ahmed Habib, attributed the loss to his team’s lack of exposure. He said that his players haS the potential to do well but lacked concentration at a time they needed to stay focused in the game.

