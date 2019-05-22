Reps ban plastic bags in Nigeria

The House of Representatives yesterday prohibited the use of polyethylene bags nationwide. If the president assents to the bill, offenders risk monetary fines and jail. Users, importers or manufacturers will be liable to three year jail term or a fine of N5 million fine. The lawmakers took the decision after adopting the report on a bill for an act to among other things prohibit the use of plastic bags, its manufacture, importation both for commercial and household uses.

The bill seeks to address the harmful effects of plastic bags on the oceans, rivers, lakes, for ests, wildlife as well as human beings when passed into law.

The bill, which has been passed by the Senate was presented to the House by Rep. Mohammed Monguno (APC-Borno). At the committee of the whole presided over by Deputy Speaker, Sulaimon Lasun Yussuff, the House said it acted in order to address the harmful impact of plastic / polythene bags on human beings.

The House expressed worries over the grave dangers plastic bags could be to aquatic and wildlife. The lawmakers argued that such impacts could be devastating on the oceans, rivers, lakes, forests and especially on the general environment. While passing the bill, the lawmakers submitted that used plastic bags affect the soil and could be poisonous on humans who mistakenly feed on animals , whether on the sea or land , that may have eaten or swallowed the substance, unfortunately.

They also said at the consideration of the report where all the recommendations (clauses) were passed, that it also looked at pressure plastic bags had on landfills as well as waste management in the country and decided also to address it by prohibiting the continuous usage.

Continuing, the lawmakers warned that” the use, manufacturing, importation or sale of plastic bag is prohibited and any retailer shall offer a paper bag to the customer at the point of sale”

