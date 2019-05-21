Reps: Pro-Buhari lawmakers differ on Emefiele

PHILIP NYAM reports on the disagreement between supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari in the House of Representatives over the reappointment of Mr. Godwin Emefiele as the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

Not a few Nigerians believed that President Muhammadu Buhari would reappoint the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, for another term of office. So, the return of the country’s number one banker came as a big shock to both members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition parties.

Perhaps, Emefiele himself never expected that he would be returned for another five years. There is no doubt that Emefiele had a chequered tenure that was dogged by many controversies, but he remained calm, may be because of his work ethics or philosophy.

It will be recalled that on assumption of office in June 2014, Emefiele addressed a world press conference and made a very striking assertion. According to him then, “we must by now, have been tired of hearing people talk about the potentials of Nigeria. Now is the time to live that dream. I truly believe that working together we can achieve our goals and give Nigerians the chance to live longer, better and more fulfilled lives.”

Although many political and economic analysts have given different reasons why the CBN governor was given a second chance, only President Buhari and members of his kitchen cabinet can really explain how and why Emefiele got his groove back.

But as Nigerians ruminate over the appointment, lawmakers in the House of Representatives, who are loyal to the President, seem to hold divergent views on the development. Their disagreement became public when one of the most popular and a die-hard supporter of Buhari, Hon. Mohammed Gudaji Kazaure, opened the Pandora box last Tuesday.

The returning representative from Jigawa, in his usual solo move addressed a press conference calling on President Buhari to reverse the reappointment of Emefiele as CBN governor. Although, Kazaure appeared alone at the press conference, he declared that the briefing was the outcome of series of meetings and consultations among members of the Buhari Support Groups.

However, barely a day after Kazaure urged the president to review his decision, another group led by the former chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation and the originator of “budget padding,” Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin representing Bebeji federal constituency of Kano State emerged on the scene to counter him.

Indeed, everything Jibrin presented was contrary to the position of Kazaure, who spoke passionately about their support for the President and his readiness to die for him should the need arises.

The questions many analysts are asking over this are: Who were the lawmakers or groups that met with Kazaure and expressed disappointment with the President’s decision that led to the initial briefing? Did Kazaure act on his own volition? Whose interest was he fighting for? Why did Jibrin fail to commend the President until Kazaure took a swipe at the decision and was the damage control necessary?

Kazaure’s position

In asking President Buhari to reconsider the reappointment of Emefiele as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kazaure said as a staunch supporter of the President, he is ready to die, defending his policies, but the re-appointment of the CBN boss shows that Buhari may have been fed with lies by people close to him.

According to Kazaure, many of the President’s supporters are disappointed with his reappointment of Emefiele’s for a second term in office. He noted that most of the corrupt politicians that are being prosecuted in law courts by the Buhari’s government are those that got large chunk of public funds released by the apex bank.

The lawmaker further informed that he has held meetings with many Buhari’s supporters and groups and they believe that some people are telling the President what is not true in terms of performance and integrity of his appointees.

He said: “We believe that some people are telling the President what is not true and he believes them. Because of many things that have happened to this country, we believe that the CBN governor should not have been re-appointed by the President”.

Kazaure noted that there are many qualified Nigerians, who can perform better than the present CBN governor, adding that though Emefiele has tried, he has not succeeded in many areas.

The lawmaker also pointed out that in 2014, when the CBN helmsman was first appointed to the position, he met the exchange rate of the United States dollars to Naira at N180/$1, but regretted that it is now N350/$1.

“We do not have confidence in Emefiele to make the Naira strong. We have good economists. In fact, people like Suleiman Barau, they brought his CV to the president but he was not considered,” he disclosed.

He explained that the President should have looked at the qualities of his appointees particularly what the person has done in the past and the qualifications of the individual.

“I am appealing to the President to reverse this reappointment of Emefiele and appoint someone that can reform the economy. We are supposed to bring someone with integrity. Majority of the groups that campaign for the President are not happy with this appointment. We are advising the President that henceforth, in any appointment, he must look at the background of the nominee.”

In other words, the Kazaurae’s group had issues with the performance of the CBN governor, unlike the Jibrin’s group, which heaped encomiums on Emefiele.

Jibrin’s counter

In a swift response to Kazauare’s submission, Jibrin, who claimed he was speaking on behalf of the APC caucus in the House, said President Buhari’s reappointment of Emefiele as CBN governor is a testimony that he had performed creditably to the envy of many at the apex bank.

He said: “We stand with Mr.President; we support that appointment if the CBN governor because of the good works he has done in the last four years.”

Jibrin noted that the Senate’s re-confirmation of the CBN governor is an indication that he deserves the banking top job. “We support the President; we are fully in support of Emefiele’s reappointment because of the good works he did. We commend the Senate for expressly confirming the appointment.”

Continuing, Jibrin said: “Don’t forget the massive work that the CBN did under Emefiele to take the nation out of recession, which has attracted commendation nationwide.”

Other achievements of Emefiele according to Jibrin include diversification of the economy, foreign exchange rate stability, massive rice production as well as huge dividends by commercial banks to shareholders among others.

On Kazaure, the Jibrin said: “For our colleague, we think it was a joke taken too far. We will continue talking to him and I hope he will understand the issues better.”

Whatever position the Buhari supporters may have taken over Emefiele’s reappointment, with the Senate confirmation of the second term, they will have to marry their opposing views and see how their party’s Next Level agenda pans out from May 29. Perhaps, Buhari has lined up other surprises that will keep his supporters on their toes in the next four years.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related