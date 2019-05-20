School gardener held for murder of 16-year-old student

A gardener, Femi Aderonmu, working with Jubril Martins Memorial Grammar School, Iponri, Lagos State, has been arrested for allegedly killing a schoolboy.

The deceased, Adagun Rafiu (16), a senior secondary student (SS3), was alleged to have been killed moments after sitting for a paper in the ongoing Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRP), DSP Bala Elkana, explained that on May 16, Iponri Police Station received a complaint from a school that on May 15, Aderonmu, a gardener with the said school, engaged Rafiu in a fight on Oke-Olu Road, Iponri.

He said: “In the process of the fight, the student fell down and became unconscious. He was rushed to Smith Medical Hospital where he later died. An eyewitness account showed that the deceased was returning home with his friends after ‘writing WAEC,’ when the suspect blocked him on the way and pulled him down. He said that the deceased had insulted him before.

“Homicide detectives from State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, have visited the crime scene. The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy. The suspect is arrested and will be charged to court for murder.”

