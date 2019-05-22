Security should top Buhari’s second term agenda –Sani

Anthony Sani is the Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF). In this interview with BABA NEGEDU, the ACF scribe said the forum endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari even with obvious flaws, but believed that he will perform. However, he is hoping that his second tenure will be better, advising that he should give priority to securing the country. Excerpts:

In view of the upsurge of insecurity, especially in the North, how would you advise government and security agencies to tackle the menace?

I have answered this question over and over and it keeps coming. There is need for understanding of the underlying causes of the challenges to National security with a view to addressing them. This is because the challenges differ from geopolitical zone to zone. For example, the underlying causes of clashes between herdsmen and farmers in North Central zone are not the same with those challenges posed by banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the North-West.

Similarly, the concerns caused by cultism in the South are not the same with ethno-religious clashes in Plateau, Benue and Kaduna states. It is only when the underlying causes are ascertained that appropriate strategies for overcoming them could be developed and applied for performance. This is because, while hard power of military might, can overcome banditry and violent herdsmen, hard power of military might alone cannot overcome and put permanent stop to terrorism.

There is, therefore, the need for common narrative by the governments and most Nigerians against the challenges to security. This will inspire our security agents against the challenges. No room should be allowed for citizens to demoralise the security agents through reckless comments and gloating any time our troops experience bad moments. There is also the need to re-evaluate the national priority in favour of securing the nation. This is in view of the fact that the resources for socio-economic development are not limitless.

Will restructuring and community or state police help in taming the monster of insecurity in the country?

I personally believe unless the nation has adequate number of trained police who are adequately equipped and they still do not deliver on their mandate, any talk of state police or community police is not more than stone groping. This is because if the states are unable to have adequate number of trained police who are properly equipped, they will still fail to perform. We must also be mindful of the fact that state police personnel may exacerbate conflicts in states with diversity by way of ethnicity and religion.

In view of the outcry across the country, do you think Buhari has the magic wand to change things for the better in his second term?

No leader ever has magic wand for overcoming national malaise. This is because all countries experience challenges and the place of purposeful leadership is to overcome or reduce them as they arise, in some cases to shape events rather than allow events to shape the nation. So, just as President Buhari has reduced the challenges posed by Boko Haram and to some extent those posed by clashes between herdsmen and farmers, I am pretty sure the President will tame those that arise as we go along. The situation is not beyond redemption, given purposeful leadership and the best of everyone.

What advice would you give him in choosing his new cabinet? What should he be looking at in his prospective appointees?

My advice for Mr. President is for him to go for those who share his vision for the nation and how best to attain such vision by way of policies and programmes. This is because the task of Mr. President is to impel progress of the nation by multiplying his strength through his appointees. Motivation is his instrument and social skills are the requirements.

Has ACF’s security summit yielded any concrete results? If not, why, in view of the present situation, or are you planning another one?

There is no way of knowing whether the Peace Summit of 2011 yielded any results, considering the possibility that the situations could be worst without the summit. And given the fact that peace is not a natural thing in the order of things, but attained through ceaseless hard work by not only leaders, but by everyone. However, ACF is not expected to rest on its oars.

As a forum that endorsed Buhari, are you satisfied so far as he winds down his first term?

ACF endorsed President Buhari because despite some observed shortcomings of his administration, he has done creditably well. As a result, it was reasoned that President Buhari was still the best in the circumstance the nation has found itself. ACF hopes the APC’s government promised Next Level will be an improvement over the current tenure that is coming to a close.

What is your take on the tussle for the leadership of both houses of the National Assembly, especially the seemingly opposition to Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila over allegations of fronting for the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu?

If any opposition to Senator Lawan and Hon. Gbajabiamila has to do with politics of 2023, then it is not correct. This is because it is too early for anybody to start talking of politics of 2023, when those who have won the elections have not been inaugurated let alone to perform, and whose performance can be used as basis for politics of 2023. I would prefer those who have won the elections to be inaugurated and be allowed to perform for at least two years into their four year tenure before politics of 2023 can start.

This is because records of performance will form part of the politics of succession, since experiences and performances can sway some politicians. So, as far as I am concerned, if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is democratic enough and stay clear of hustling for leadership of the National Assembly and allow the APC to manage their freely given electoral mandate, then there is no qualm.

My concern is that the opposition, PDP, should be concerned with providing viable opposition as the alternative platform. This is because democracy without viable opposition is a sham. PDP should appreciate the fact that APC has been given the electoral mandate and will be accountable to Nigerians. That is why it is called APC controlled government.

