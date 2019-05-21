Shooters, Safety Babes lead in Prudent Energy Handball Premier League

Safety Shooters and Safety Babes currently occupy the pole positions in the male and female categories respectively at the end of the first phase of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League. In the latest table released yesterday by the Handball Federation of Nigeria , Shooters and Babes, both sponsored by the Federal Road Safety Corp have won all their six matches to earn maximum 12 points in the male and female category respectively. Kano Pillars are second behind Shooter in the male category.

They have won the same number of games as Shooters but have fewer goal difference. In third place is Lagos Seasiders with five wins from six games, while De Defenders also with five wins are placed fourth. COAS Shooters are fifth, defending champions, Niger United, with three wins are in distant sixth, Plateau Vipers are seventh, Kada Stars are eighth, Borno Spiders are in ninth position while Rima Strikers with one win are 10th on the table.

In the 11th and 12th positions are Owena Kings and Prison Key Boys with no wins from six games. Following Safety Babes closely in second place in the female category are Imo Grasshoppers, Edo Dynamos are third, defending champions Plateau Peacocks are in fourth place, while Lagos Seasiders are fifth on the log. In the sixth position are Kada Queens, Defender Babes are seventh, Desert Queens are placed eighth while Abia Valiants and Owena Queens with no wins from five game occupy the ninth and 10th position respectively.

