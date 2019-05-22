SMEDAN tasks SMSEs on products with globally competitive prices

Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has told Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMSEs) to develop products with globally competitive prices if they want to benefit from export windows.

SMEDAN Director-General, Dr. Dikko Radda, made this disclosure in Aba, the Commercial nerve centre of Abia State yesterday.

The SMEDAN DG spoke during a three-day Knowledge Sharing Session of the Enterprise Network Initiative (ENI) programme held for Small and Medium Scale businesses in Aba.

The SMEDAN DG, who was represented by the Director, Policy Partnership and Coordination arm of SMEDAN, Dr. Friday Okpara, called on the businesses to understand trade and investment programme opportunities, trade regulation and doing business practices, customs procedures and market trends to grow their businesses.

Radda said: “Export windows are in abundance for our MSMEs but we are yet to benefit maximally from these windows due to the poor quality of our products.

“ECOWAS market, other African countries, Asian, European and American markets are yearning for our products.

“The only way we can overcome the present state of the economy is through diversification to increase non-oil exports.

“The quality of our products should be enhanced and the ease of doing business improved.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related