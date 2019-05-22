Stanbic IBTC, Rencap, 8 others trade N391bn shares in 4 months

LOW SENTIMENT

The value of deals executed by brokers between January and April accounted for about 44.06 per cent or N308.165 billion decline over N699.318 billion, which was the total value carried out during the comparable period of 2018

Ten leading stockbroking firms in the Nigerian capital market ended the first four months of the year 2019 exchanging 33.701 billion shares worth N391.153 billion following political tension that impacted negatively on the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE).

Statistics available to New Telegraph showed that the 10 stockbrokers were responsible for 69.30 per cent of the total value between January 2, 2019 and April 30, 2019.

Also, the brokers are liable for 57.56 per cent of the total volume during the period under review.

Further investigation showed that due to the investment apathy the stock market is witnessing currently following post-election tension and challenges of insecurity in the country, which has made operating environment difficult, the value of transactions carried out by the brokers during the four months accounted for about 44.06 per cent or N308.165 billion decrease over N699.318 billion, which was the total value carried out during the comparable period of 2018.

Analysis of the transactions revealed that Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited dominated with 17.37 per cent or N98.048 billion exchanged in 5,392 billion shares.

Rencap Securities Limited trailed with N70.722 billion or 12.53 per cent exchanged in 3.299 billion shares.

EFCP Securities Limited accounted for N49.031 billion or 8.69 per cent invested in 1,714 million shares.

CSL Stockbrokers Limited traded N46.940 billion or 8.32 per cent struck in 3.429 billion deals, while EFG Hermes Nigeria Limited accounted for N28.393 billion or 5.03 per cent.

Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited traded N26.796 billion or 4.75 per cent exchanged in 3,046 billion shares, while FBN Quest Securities Limited staked shares worth N24.011 billion or 4.25 per cent in 2,030 billion shares.

Cardinal Stone Securities Limited traded N22.673 billion or 4.02 per cent in 3.780 billion shares, while ARM Securities Limited exchanged N12.895 billion or 2.28 per cent. Investment One Stockbrokers International Limited trailed with N11.638 billion or 2.06 per cent.

Speaking on why the market has been down even after the elections, the Acting Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ms. Mary Uduk, said: “Market depends on several factors, some are global and others are domestic. Some are industrial and some are also in terms of the company’s performance. You can see sectors that are doing better, you can also see specific sectors that are doing well.

“Around election, its possible people have different expectations, some want to keep their money, some sell their shares to vie for political office, but as elections are over, we expect that some of those people that withdrew prior to elections will come back to the market. Around elections in the history of Nigeria, we will see that there is usually a lull in the market. The statistics are not that bad, the day after the elections the market actually moved up and around sub national elections we saw that market came down a bit.

“There was a time we did + 42 per cent and there was also a time we did -17 per cent, there would always be sentiments. What is very important about the market is that in the long run even though you have fluctuations, do you have something that is looking upwards? The stock exchange index started in 1984 with 100, today we are in over 30,000. There will definitely be ups and downs in the market.”

