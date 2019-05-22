Story Theatre with Grandma Wura: Adio The Musical goes on stage

All is set for the Story-Theatre with Grandma Wura, a musical theatrical experience that showcases the rich culture of Nigeria in dance, music, drama and mime, complemented by spectacular lighting and colourful costumes.

This year’s edition “Story Theatre with Grandma Wura” features the story of “Adio The Musical”, a rich theatrical piece written, directed and produced by Bola Edwards, and songs written by Patrick Edwards. The four-day performances will open on Friday May 24, and end with a special performance on Monday May 27, Children’s Day at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“This year we worked with physically challenged children from Pacelli School of the Blind in Lagos just to emphasise the importance of gifts and talents despite any challenges we face. It is a family show as well as schools, corporate organisations and the entire society,” said Patrick.

“We intend to tour with this story to begin to engage society about leadership issues by starting a conversation that a great leader starts with the heart.”

Mrs. Edward explained that Grandma Wura is a character that Proud African Root created to push the Back2MyRoot project. “Story Theatre with Grandma Wura” combines all elements of Grandma Wura’s mission of raising a new generation of leaders through her school tours, contents, events and other activities into a single unforgettable theatrical experience.

“An audience of over 2000 in total is expected to be in attendance which includes schools, families, religious worship groups and government officials as well as celebrities from various works of life,” she said.

She added that ‘Story Theatre with Grandma Wura’ brings together seasoned professionals in acting and theatrical production as well as discover and develop child actors.

