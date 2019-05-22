Students shut down Ondo over hike in school fees

Social and commercial activities were paralysed in parts of Akure, Ondo State, when students of the –state-owned tertiary institutions went on the rampage over the hike in school fees by the management of the institutions.

The students, who congregated at the popular Oba Adesida/Oyemekun, demanded the reduction of their school fees.

The students from the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) and the Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa disrupted the free flow of traffic while the protest lasted.

Both AAUA and OSUSTECH had been under lock and key since April following protests on campus over hike in the school fees by the management.

Throughout the period of the protest, vehicular movement and commercial activities were paralysed.

Some of the students were playing football on the road, while others sang solidarity songs.

The students carried different placards with inscriptions such as: “No Reduction, No Resumption,” “Akeredolu Reduce or Resign,” “Education Must Be Free,” “Say No To N250,000,” among others.

President of the AAUA Students Union, Mr. Samuel Adesomoju, told journalists that the protest would continue until Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu reduce the fees.

Adesomoju maintained that the current fees of N250,000, which was increased last year, had not brought any infrastructural development to institutions in the state.

He said: “We are here this morning to make our demand known once again.

“We are telling Governor Akeredolu that our school fees must be reduced now because there will be no resumption unless the fees are reduced.

“It is our right to have education but the governor is gradually taking it away from us with his policies.”

Also, a former National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) JCC Chairman, Kowe Odunayo, criticised the governor for the increase in tuition fees, adding that they would resist all means by the government to commercialise education in the state.

He said: “Education is our right and we are here fighting for it. We want to put it to Governor Akeredolu that if he does not reduce the fees, there will not be reduction, he should know that.”

Addressing the protesting students in his palace, the Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, commended the students for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner during the protest.

He said education was their right and must be made affordable to everyone in the society no matter the financial situations in the country.

The monarch, who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Prince Toyin Aladetoyinbo, assured the students that he would take their grievances to the governor.

