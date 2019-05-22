Taribo: Balogun can shake off poor club form in Egypt

Ex-International Taribo West has given Brighton and Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun, tips on how to have a successful outing at the Africa Nations Cup final next month in Egypt despite his limited playing time at his English Premier League side last season.

The 30-year-old who joined the club on a free transfer from German side Mainz 05 last summer failed to break the central defence pairing of Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy during the course of the season.

He ended up playing just 10 games in all competitions although injuries also played a role in his limited game-time but he was still given a spot in the Eagles’ 25-man provisional list for AFCON 2019.

West backed the decision of Rohr on his inclusion and offered him tips on how to stay match fit for the tournament which starts in June in Egypt.

“I’ve been in this situation before and it was not easy preparing for a major tournament with limited games at club level so it’s not new to me. I will however like to give him some tips on how I overcame the issue back then”, West said.

“First of all he has to push himself extra hard after each training session when camping resume and he need to believe in himself more during games. When the team trains he should take it like real match situation all the time, that way he will regain his sharpness for the tournament” Taribo West who won the Olympic gold medal for Nigeria with the Dream Team in Atlanta in 1996 said.

