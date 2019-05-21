Team Nigeria’s stars set to boycott African Games

…as Udo-Obong urges athletes to think of career

The chances of Nigeria winning enough medals at the forthcoming Africa Games might be under major threat after investigations revealed that some of the top athletes from the country in particular the track and field, might boycott the championships.

Speaking with our correspondent, an authoritative source said the athletes were not happy with the way they had been treated of recent especially with what happened at the last African Championships in Asaba, Delta State, last year.

There were cases of athletes not getting their dues for the championships with some of them rejecting the money paid to them while some who collected the money still asked for the balance promised them.

“We experienced same thing as the World Relay that ended in Yokohama, Japan just a week ago,” the source who craved anonymity said.

“Although some of them have already qualified for the championships, they might not honour any invitation by Nigeria to be part of the team going to Morocco.

“They (athletes) are not happy with what’s going on at the moment, so they are looking at a way to boycott the Games.

“I just hope the ministry of sports and the Athletic Federation of Nigeria will do something about this to avoid such an international embarrassment.”

Meanwhile, ex-international, Enefiok Udo-Obong, has urged the country’s top athletes to look beyond the treatment from the country and focus on their career.

The athletes’ representative on the board of the Nigeria Olympic Committee said some of the meets might be where the athletes would achieve a new Personal Best or expose them more.

Udo-Obong said: “I want to talk with respect to when I was still active. Whenever duty called, I was always there, because you don’t know the competition where you will run your PB, you don’t know which one will expose you more, you don’t know where you might be that will give you the breakthrough you are looking for.

“I advise Nigerian athletes to respond whenever duty calls, unless they are in a situation like Divine Oduduru, who is still in school and might not be released.”

