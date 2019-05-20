Teenager drowns in Kano

A teenager, Umar Murtala, on Sunday evening drowned in a pond at Gwazaye, opposite the Abacha Youth Centre in Gwale LGA of Kano State.

Spokesman for the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, told the News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano that Murtala, 18, drowned at 5:00p.m.

“We received a distress call from one Abubakar Aliyu at 5:00p.m, that Murtala’s body was found floating in a pond.

“On receiving the information, we sent our rescue team to the scene at 5:15p.m.

“The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

“Murtala was found dead and his corpse was later handed over to his father, Alhaji Murtala Salisu,’’ the spokesman said.

In another development, the fire service spokesman said that one Mr Mohammed Shaharali, 20, drowned when he fell into an open pool of water on Sunday morning at Ladanai in Nasarawa LGA of Kano State.

The spokesman said that the service received a call from one Mr Ishaiaku Yaro, at 9:22a.m. who said that a body was found floating on the water.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our rescue team to the scene at 9:30a.m.” he said.

According to him, the deceased was rescued unconscious but later confirmed dead.

The spokesman said that his remains were handed to the Head of Hotoron Arewa Central Ward, Alhaji Murtala Mohammed.

He advised the general public to be careful while bathing in pools, ponds and other sources of water.

NAN reports that there has been increased cases of drowning since the commencement of the heat season in Kano about a month ago. (NAN)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related