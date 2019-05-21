Tension as herdsmen kill Delta community chief

There was pandemonium at Ubulu-Uku kingdom in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State as gunmen suspected to be herdsmen killed a traditional title holder in his farm. This came six days after they allegedly shot and maimed a youth of the kingdom while another escaped being killed on Ubulu-Uku-Issele-Uku Road. The herdsmen unleashed mayhem on the community after they allegedly laid siege to the area for three days.

They were said to have attacked the community for declaring war on them for leading their animals to destroy the residents’ crops. Trouble, it was learnt, started yesterday when the victim, Chief Chikwe Ojinji, was discovered dead in his farm.

Ojinji’s murder threw the entire Udo Quarters of the community, where he hailed from, into mourning and sent panic across the kingdom. His colleague in the council, Chief Jamico Adoh, who doubles as the Ubulu- Uku vigilante leader, disclosed that the victim’s body was discovered early hours of yesterday and was deposited in a morgue The state Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke, confirmed the killing yesterday on the phone in Asaba. He said investigation was on. Adeleke said detectives had been drafted to the troubled community to forestall total breakdown of law and order.

