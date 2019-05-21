Tinubu warns elders against inflammatory comments

….meets Buhari in Makka

Former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has warned Nigerian elders to desist from making inflammatory comments that would hit up the polity. Tinubu stated this yesterday when met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Makka, Saudi Arabia.

The meeting between the two leaders came barely nine days to the inauguration of President Buhari for a second term in office. Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, in a statement yesterday, said Buhari met Tinubu after an Iftar dinner with President Buhari, along with Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and Emir of Kazaure, Dr. Najib Hussaini Adamu. According to Garba, the former Lagos State government during the dinner appealed to elderly Nigerians to avoid inflammatory statements that could undermine peaceful co-existence among the nation’s diverse communities. Tinubu said all citizens should consider the enormity of challenges facing the nation, and support the President. He urged Nigerians to rally round President Buhari to solve the problems and stabilize the polity.

“The President worked hard and will continue to do so to ensure peace and stability in the country, which are important for the economy to make progress. These are the key pegs of his agenda. Let us all come together to support him,” he said. Tinubu said the Peoples Democratic Party is reputed for “saucy and distractive statements’’, urging Nigerians not to be angry with the opposition party, but assist them to overcome their “colossal defeat” in the February 2019 elections. “Don’t blame them.

They are handicapped by the traumatic feelings of the colossal loss of the election. You should help them to manage the trauma,” he added. The APC National Leader commended President Buhari for the recognition of June 12 as the nation’s Democracy Day. In his remarks, Sultan Abubakar pledged his support to the success of the President’s administration. The Sultan led prayers for President Buhari’s second term in office, and for the nation to overcome current challenges. Other guests at the Iftar dinner were: Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Justice Isa Dodo, Malam Mamman Daura, Isma’ila Isa Funtua, Mr Wale Tinubu and Mr Hakeem P. Fahm, the Commissioner of Science and Technology, Lagos State.

