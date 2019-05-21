Too much sugary drinks, fruit juice may cause early death

Researchers in the United States (U. S.) have raised the alarm over regular consumption of sugary drinks and fruit juices, saying they may help shorten the lives of consumers. Their report was published online in ‘JAMA Network Open.’ While affirming the result of the study, an Associate Professor at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Jean Welsh, who was also the author of the study, said: “Older adults who drink more sugary beverages, including fruit juice as well as sodas and other sugarsweetened beverages, may be at risk of dying earlier.” To this end, Welsh advised that; “Efforts to decrease the consumption of sodas and other sugarsweetened beverages should also include fruit juices, and these efforts need to include adults as well as children.

“The current evidence suggests that water should be the preferred beverage while the intake of other beverages such as tea or coffee, without sugar and creamers, should be chosen in place of sugar-sweetened drinks, ” according to Marta Guasch-Ferre, a research scientist in the Department of Nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston. Furthermore, the researchers found that those who drank the most sugarsweetened beverages, including 100 per cent fruit juice, had higher odds of dying during the study, compared with those who drank the least of these. Moreover, each additional 12-ounce drink increased the risk even more.

For the study, Welsh and her colleagues collected data on 13,440 men and women, average age 64, who were part of a large stroke study from 2003 to 2007. Among these participants, 71 per cent were obese or overweight.

The participants were asked how many sugar-sweetened drinks they consumed. Over an average of six years, 1,168 of the participants died. Although, most people are aware that sodas and other sugar-sweetened beverages, including soft drinks, fruit punch and energy drinks were associated with weight gain and adverse health effects, fruit juices were still widely perceived by many as a healthier option.

