Trade jitters drag down UK shares

Britain’s main share index slipped again on Monday, as worries over international trade increased on the back of U.S. curbs on China’s Huawei, while weak results from Ryanair triggered a sell-off in airlines across the board.

The FTSE 100 gave up 0.5 per cent and the mid-cap index was 0.8 per cent lower.

The indexes, however, fared better than their European peers whose chipmakers were hit as sentiment were grim in the wake of the crackdown on Huawei.

According to Reuters News, concerns about the possible escalation of the U.S.-China trade conflict hung in the air after Google suspended some business with Huawei.

“Seeing as the U.S. have taken a tough stance against Huawei traders are not hopeful that the US-China trade dispute will be resolved quickly,” CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.

“While the U.S.-China trade situation remains in limbo, sentiment is likely to be poor.”

Asia-facing stocks including HSBC and Prudential were among the biggest drags on the main index.

In news-driven moves, Coca-Cola HBC AG, which was seen as a potential buyer for CCBA, slumped nearly 7 per cent after NYSE-listed Coca-Cola Co dropped plans to refranchise its Africa bottling business CCBA.

Ryanair’s London-listed stock fell about 5 per cent to a four-month low after the low-cost airline reported its weakest annual profit in four years amid struggles with overcapacity, Brexit and delays in delivery of the Boeing 737 MAX.

The poor reading dragged down British Airways-owner IAG, easyJet and Wizz Air.

“Increased passenger numbers are boosting headline revenues, and optional extras like paninis and hold baggage are selling like hotcakes, but that hasn’t been enough to offset the effect of declining ticket prices on profitability,” Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Laith Khalaf said.

