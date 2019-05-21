Metro and Crime
Two FRSC officials abducted in Osun
Kidnappers have abducted two regular marshals of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Osun State. It was learnt that the two men were abducted at Erin-Ijesa on Akure-Ilesa Road while travelling to Akure, Ondo State. The abducted FRSC officials, whose surnames were not given, were identified as Baiyeguni and Abioye.
The police confirmed the abduction. Police sources said a relative of the abducted officials reported the case to the command. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Folashade Odoro, said the police would get to the root of the matter. She added that the police had already swung into action to fish out the abductors. The state FRSC Sector Commander, Mr. Peter Oke, could not be reached as he did not pick his calls.
