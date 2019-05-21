Connect with us

     

Metro and Crime

Two FRSC officials abducted in Osun

Published

1 day ago

on

Kidnappers have abducted two regular marshals of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Osun State. It was learnt that the two men were abducted at Erin-Ijesa on Akure-Ilesa Road while travelling to Akure, Ondo State. The abducted FRSC officials, whose surnames were not given, were identified as Baiyeguni and Abioye.

The police confirmed the abduction. Police sources said a relative of the abducted officials reported the case to the command. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Folashade Odoro, said the police would get to the root of the matter. She added that the police had already swung into action to fish out the abductors. The state FRSC Sector Commander, Mr. Peter Oke, could not be reached as he did not pick his calls.

Advertisements
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Categories

Facebook

Trending

Take advantage of our impressive online traffic; advertise your brands and products on this site. Call For Advert Placement and Enquiries, Call: Mobile Phone:+234 803 304 2915 Online Editor: Michael Abimboye Mobile Phone: 0813 699 6757 Email: mmakesense@gmail.com Copyright © 2018 NewTelegraph Newspaper.

%d bloggers like this: