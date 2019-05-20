Two killed, scores injured as Kaduna community protest ‘accidental discharge’

There was an uneasy calm in the Northern part of Kaduna metropolis following a protest in Kawo over the killing of a trader by security operatives trying to rescue a suspected Kidnapper from lynching.

This is as residents of Kawo community have also lynched a man, alleged to be a kidnapper while attempting to abduct a resident in the area.

Our correspondent gathered that trouble started around 8 am in the morning on Monday when residents of the area received information that some kidnappers, numbering three, attempted to abduct a man in front of his gate.

The man was said to have taken his children to a private school nearby when the kidnappers trailed him from the school to his house around Kawo New Extension.

An Okada rider ( motorcyclist) was said to have sighted the kidnappers dragging the man into their waiting car and raised an alarm.

The residents immediately blocked the roads leading in and out of the area, gave the kidnappers hot chase and caught up with them around the ever busy Kawo flyover bridge, where they were held up by traffic.

The crowd then descended on the suspects immediately killing one of them in the process before the arrival of security operatives.

However, on arrival, the crowd were said to have overpowered the police who tried different tactics to rescue the suspects all to no avail, before resorting to tear gas and shooting into the air to dispel the crowd.

Our correspondent gathered that in the process, a trader selling orange close to the area was hit by a stray bullet and he died on the spot.

The shooting and pandemonium also left many others injured.

Angered by the killing of one of their own, some of the people mainly youths now took their protest to the main road burning tires and harassing other road users.

New Telegraph gathered that It took the intervention of the more security operatives, comprising of soldiers, mobile police, regular police and members of the Civil Defense corps to bring the situation under control.

A resident of the area, Dauda Abdul, told newsmen that “I saw many people running towards Kawo, when I asked, I learnt that kidnappers have kidnapped someone in the community and in the process, one person was killed while others were injured.

“There is one kidnapper, who was arrested by the police after they saved him from the mob and that is why the people are still protesting. They want the police to hand him over to them.”

One of the eyewitnesses said the police rescued one of the suspects while the third is said to have escaped in the ensuing confusion.

DSP Yakubu Abubakar Sabo, the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, could not be reached for his comment on the development.

