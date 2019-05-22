U.S.: Tech stocks lead rally on Wall Street

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, lifted by a rebound in technology stocks, as Washington’s move to temporarily ease curbs on China’s Huawei Technologies calmed nerves over a further worsening of a trade war between the two countries.

Chipmakers, which bore the brunt of Monday’s sell-off, rose after the United States granted the Chinese telecoms equipment maker a license to buy U.S. goods until Aug. 19.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gained 2.27 per cent and was on track to end a three-day slump. Shares of Huawei suppliers such as Intel Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Xilinx Inc and Broadcom Inc rose between 2.4 per cent and 4 per cent.

According to Reuters News, the broader S&P 500 technology sector rose 1.33 per cent, the most among the 10 major S&P sectors trading higher.

“The latest news on Huawei shows that there is still room for trade negotiations with China,” said Aaron Clark, portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management.

“Technology stocks have been at the forefront of trade-related news and particularly semiconductors have faced some pain points, more so than others.”

U.S. President Donald Trump added Huawei to a trade blacklist last week, leading several companies to suspend business with the world’s largest telecom equipment maker and triggering fears of a rippling effect on the global technology sector.

Reuters reported on Sunday that Alphabet Inc’s Google would stop providing Huawei access to its proprietary apps and services. But Huawei said on Tuesday it was working closely with the U.S. company to resolve the restrictions.

The S&P 500 index is now 3 per cent away from its all-time high scaled earlier in May, hit by recent selling pressure on mounting concerns about a prolonged U.S.-China trade war. Still, the benchmark index is set to post its worst monthly decline this year.

ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 155.07 points, or 0.60 per cent, at 25,834.97. The S&P 500 was up 24.02 points, or 0.85 per cent, at 2,864.25 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 83.46 points, or 1.08 per cent, at 7,785.84.

The defensive consumer staples was the only major S&P sector trading lower, down 0.16%.

