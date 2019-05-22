Udenta calls for national consensus to save Nigeria

A scholar turned activist and politician, Dr. Udenta O Udenta, has called for the urgent inauguration of a postpartisan national platform that cuts across different strata of the society to stem the tide of social disruption, rapidly fracturing national faultlines and upsurge in all manners of conflicts and criminal conducts in the country.

Udenta, the founding National Secretary of Alliance for Democracy (AD) and prominent pro-democracy activist warned that rather than engage in an unproductive finger-pointing blame game about the sources and drivers of our precarious national condition, the political elite must rise above partisan interest, rebuildtrust among themselves and reach patriotic consensus about how to construct an overarching, multi-layered and multipronged, all-stakeholderfacilitated proactive response to the scourge of terrorism, armed militancy by non-state actors andcriminalitieslikebanditry, kidnapping, illegal mining of precious stones and non-oil solid minerals.

In a statement issued in Abuja on the historic release of 21 books either written or edited by him, Dr. Udenta, who is an expert in African literature, cultural studies and critical theory, stressed that he decided to bring out these books, which traverse the spheres of history, culture, democracy, governance, African literature and creative writing, and also encompass the works he wrote as a young teenager as well as his father’s works, because he believes in the power of ideas as a driver of national developm

