Ukraine’s prime minister resigns

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman announced on Monday that he would resign in the coming days, following a recent demand to that effect by the newly inaugurated president.

“I have decided to tender my resignation immediately after the next cabinet meeting is conducted on Wednesday,” Groysman said in a televised address.

President Volodymyr Zelensky had requested that the prime minister’s cabinet resign during his inauguration speech earlier in the day.

Groysman was an ally of Ukraine’s former president, Petro Poroshenko, whom Zelensky defeated in a landslide election last month with about three-quarters of the votes.

(dpa/NAN)

