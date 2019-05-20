Connect with us

     

News Around Nigeria

Ukraine’s prime minister resigns

Published

2 days ago

on

Ukraine’s prime minister resigns

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman announced on Monday that he would resign in the coming days, following a recent demand to that effect by the newly inaugurated president.

“I have decided to tender my resignation immediately after the next cabinet meeting is conducted on Wednesday,” Groysman said in a televised address.

President Volodymyr Zelensky had requested that the prime minister’s cabinet resign during his inauguration speech earlier in the day.

Groysman was an ally of Ukraine’s former president, Petro Poroshenko, whom Zelensky defeated in a landslide election last month with about three-quarters of the votes.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisements
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Pingback: Nigeria Breaking News Today Headlines Tuesday 21st May 2019 - Nigeria News Headlines Today

  2. Pingback: Ukraine’s prime minister resigns - Instanextpost

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Categories

Facebook

Trending

Take advantage of our impressive online traffic; advertise your brands and products on this site. Call For Advert Placement and Enquiries, Call: Mobile Phone:+234 803 304 2915 Online Editor: Michael Abimboye Mobile Phone: 0813 699 6757 Email: mmakesense@gmail.com Copyright © 2018 NewTelegraph Newspaper.

%d bloggers like this: