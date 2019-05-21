UNILAG crisis: Lawmakers to meet council, mgt today

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Public Procurement has rescheduled another meeting with the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Governing Council and manage-ment of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) for today, Tuesday, May 21 as part of moves to resolve the face-off between the council and management of the institution.

The meeting, which is expected to be a broader stakeholders’ meeting is coming after the Committee met with the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe and some of the management team, including the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services), Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, among other stakeholders. Prof. Ogundipe and his team were said to have been led to the Thursday meeting by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sunny Echonno and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed.

The Chairman of the House Committee, Hon. Oluwole Oke, representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State in the National Assembly, had lauded the Ministry of Education for its prompt intervention to resolve the face-off. It was, however, learnt that the ministry and the NUC had on Wednesday met with the Vice-Chancellor on the matter, and unfolded plans to meet the Chairman of the university’s Governing Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN).

Meanwhile, the two-day special meeting convened by the Governing Council to look into the two Special Committees of the Council on alleged financial improprieties and sundry issues was also said to have absolved the officials of any financial malfeasance. The two-day meeting slated for Monday and Tuesday last week, according to a source close to the institution, availed the affected officials indicted by the report the opportunity to present or defend their actions absolved the officials of any financial malfeasance.

“Following the opportunity given the people indicted by the report, the meeting absolved the officials of any financial malfeasance,” the source claimed. Though, information as to the details of the outcome of the meeting was still sketchy as at the time of filling this report.

The officials indicted by the Committees, include the Vice- Chancellor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, and two of his three Deputies; Professors Folashade Ogunsola and Oluwole Familoni. Others officials indicted are the former Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Rahamon Bello; former Registrar, Dr. Taiwo Ipaye; immediate past Bursar and his successor, Lateef Odekunle and Lekan Lawal respectively; former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Duro Oni; former Directors of Works, Niyi Ayeye and Adelere Adeniran; Head of Procurement Unit, James Akanmu; Dean of Students’ Affairs, Ademola Adeleke; Director of Academic Planning, L.O Chukwu, and the Director of Foundation Programme, Timothy Nubi. Specifically, Echonno, according to sources, had briefed the committee on its preliminary findings, blaming the rancour on communication gap between the management of UNILAG and the council, led by Dr. Babalakin, who could not attend the Thursday meeting, but was represented by a member of his law firm.

