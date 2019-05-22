News
UNIPORT, FUTA best students enjoy Glo-Huawei ICT solutions
Outstanding students and managements of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, and the University of Port Harcourt have received state-of-the-art smartphones and Glo data packages in the on-going nationwide presentation of phones and routers to 30 tertiary institutions by Globacom.
The project is in partnership with global ICT solutions provider, Huawei. Under the package, five outstanding students, who have the highest CGPA points in each of the selected 30 tertiary institutions have been receiving smartphones, while the benefiting institutions are being presented with five routers each to boost learning through research and teaching.
Student beneficiaries from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, who got smartphones included Lawal Adeshile of the Department of Physiology; Adebiyi Emmanuel of the Department of Building Technology; Phillip Onochiemume, Department of Accounting; Omolara Bakare, Physics Department; Okunoye Olayinka of the Depart- ment of Metallurgical and Materials and Ogundeji Emmanuel of Urban and Regional Planning Department.
University of Port Harcourt beneficiaries included Munachiso Wodi of the College of Medicine; Joshua Tom of the Department of Mechanical Engineering; Esther Isonguyo of the Department of Forestry and Wildfire; Juliet Onwuka of the Department of Education Foundation and Glory Chilaka of the Department of Philosophy.
