Violent polls: INEC’s damning verdict on politicians

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says politicians, and not its staff, are responsible for the violence that characterised the elections in the country, ONYEKACHI EZE reports

“The problem is not necessarily with our electoral system, whether electronic or manual… The problem is not about the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC’s) processes and procedures. We have rubost processes and procedures to deliver free, fair and credible elections. The problem and greatest threat to democracy is the political elite of our country. They are the greatest beneficiaries of democracy and they are the greatest threat to moving forward in our country.”

Those were the words of Mr. Mike Igini, INEC Resident Electoral commissioner (REC) in Akwa Ibom State, with which he aptly summarised the problems facing the nation’s electoral system.

Igini spoke at a Stakeholders’ Forum on Future of Elections in Nigeria organised by the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room. He was there with his two other counterparts from Ondo and Zamfara states to share their experiences in the conduct of the last general elections and they were unanimous in condemning the roles played by politicians and security personnel during the elections.

Dr. Asmau Maikudi, REC Zamfara State, told the audience: “In many instances, the politicians, especially those who realised that they were not going to win in a polling unit or in a ward, created mayhem and confusion just to ensure that elections do not hold in those areas so that their opponent cannot win, and that is very bad for elections.”

She cited instances, where politicians incited the people against the use of the smart card readers, and insisted on manual voting and manual counting.

Her words: “At the point of voting, some of our staff were harassed; some were even taken hostage when they refused to allow the politicians to have their way.

“But when they saw that these politicians were not willing to let go, they allowed the manual voting and counting, but when they came to the headquarters, we cancelled the results from such polling units and we gave zero to ensure they made no impact on the elections.”

Her Ondo State counterpart, Olusegun Agbaje, also recounted how some hoodlums stormed one of INEC offices, where the commission stored election materials, shooting sporadically.

“The ballot papers and ballot boxes as well as two brand new generators that were in the building were burnt down. Also ballot papers brought from different polling units, burnt down in front of the premises.

“Some of our staff had to break the burglary proof to get out of the place just because we were doing House of Assembly elections and for somebody to get to power. We cannot go forward like this as a nation,” he said.

Before the general elections, INEC had to contend with fire incidents that destroyed its facilities in three states of Abia, Plateau and Anambra.

The fire incidents, which happened within a space of two weeks, occurred in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State, Qu‘an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State and the commission’s Anambra State Office at Awka. The commission’s chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, described this as act of sabotage.

He said: “In all three cases, serious disruptions…. occasioned by the fire, further diverting our attention from regular preparations to recovery from the impact of the incidents.

“In lsiala Ngwa South, hundreds of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) were burnt, necessitating the recompiling of the affected cards and reprinting in time to ensure that the affected voters were not disenfranchised.

“ln Qu’an Pan Local Govemment Area, our entire office was razed, destroying all the materials prepared for the elections – printed register of voters, ballot boxes, voting cubicles and several electricity generating sets.

“Perhaps the most serious was the fire incident in our Anambra State Office at Awka, which destroyed over 4,600 Smart Card Readers being prepared for the elections. These card readers take at least six months to procure.”

Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said some female staff of the commission were abducted and raped during the last elections.

He added that a number of deaths were also recorded during the elections, including Ms. Ibisiki Amachree, who died of stray bullet during the presidential election in Rivers State.

“There were subjugation of some of our electoral officials to threats, harassment, intimidation, assault, abduction and even rape. The commission condoles with the families of its ad-hoc staff who lost their lives while on this national assignment, as well as other Nigerians who died in the course of the elections,” Okoye said.

According to analysts, there is no gain saying that election in Nigeria has become a war waged with every weapon at the disposal of the gladiators. To them, it is a do-or-die affair.

From the conduct of the primaries to select candidates, who will fly the flag of the political parties, through electioneering campaigns to the elections proper, Nigeria’s political environment is literally set on fire by politicians.

And in seeking to outsmart one another to gain electoral advantage, politicians usually throw caution to the wind and employ every type of underhand tactics to win. It does not matter to them whether lives are lost. To them, the end justifies the means.

The INEC chairman, who described the 2018 party primaries as the most acrimonious in the nation’s recent history, disclosed that 22 of them have so far been upturned by the courts. According to him, the commission has been joined in a total of 396 court cases arising from the conduct of the primaries.

“We are still grappling with issues arising from the conduct of party primaries. Pre-election litigations through the regular courts (the High Courts, Courts of Appeal and the Supreme Court) have resulted in a number of judgements in favour of petitioners,” he added.

More worrisome is absence of punishment to serve as deterrent to other would be perpetrators of violence. INEC had attempted to discipline its staff found to have engaged in act of sabotage.

In the last presidential election, an electoral officer in Imo State was handed over to police for altering result of the election. It would also be recalled that in 2015, some INEC staff were arrested and charged to court for alleged compromise in the conduct of the elections. Some were sacked while others were interdicted. But regrettably, no politician or armed thug was put in the dock.

Igini, who decried absence punishment for perpetrators of electoral violence, said such emboldens others to carry out the same act in future.

“The problem we are having is the absence of consequence for wrongdoing. Nobody is held accountable for wrongdoing in our country. This is where we are and that is why we have the kind of situation we have here.

“When a wrongful act is rewarded, it will be repeated. This is what is going on in our country. The problem is not necessarily with our electoral system whether manual or electronic. Just card reader to identify an eligible voter is a problem right now. They are resisting the card reader. Ordinary card reader; just a mere confirmatory device has become a big problem.

“At the level of the commission, we are going to engage very seriously to question the system to know whether from what we are seeing there is something to be hoped for in 2023. The danger is that people are going to concentrate on their wrongdoing. They are looking forward to escalating it in 2023,” he warned.

INEC this year, refused to issue certificate of return to candidates allegedly declared winner under duress. The matter however, is still in court. The commission said the role played by some security personnel in the last general elections was less than satisfactory.

Okoye, while acknowledging the professionalism of security personnel deployed for the elections, said the conduct of certain members of the security agencies in some states is a matter of serious concern to the commission.

“This matter will be further discussed directly with the Inspector-General of Police within the ambit of the lnter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES),” he said.

The army headquarters, on its part, said it would investigate the alleged misconduct of its personnel during the elections, especially in Rivers State, the report of the panel is however, still being expected.

