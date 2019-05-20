News
VP Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The Monday meeting was preparatory to the valedictory session of FEC fixed for Wednesday.
Osinbajo had also on May 16 presided over an extended session of the council’s meeting.
The vice president has been in charge of the FEC meetings since President Muhammdu Buhari travelled to Saudi Arabia for the lesser hajj.
Buhari who left on May 16 for Saudi Arabia is expected back in Abuja on Tuesday.
(NAN)
